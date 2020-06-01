Sen. Crapo releases statement on senseless killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo released a statement on what he calls the senseless killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor via Twitter.

In the statement Crapo states the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on police use of force, and that he will work to find a path forward for the country.

Crapo says he endorses Americans exercising their First Amendment right to peaceably assemble and condemns acts of violence that thwart and exploit that right.

"The senseless killings of George Floud, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor have rightfully hurt and angered Americans across the country. Their deaths should investigated and dealt with to the fullest extent of the law. I endorse the right of Americans to exercise their First Amendment right to peaceably assemble and demand of redress for their grievances, and I condemn acts of violence that thwart and exploit that right. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on police use of force, and I pledge to work to find a path forward for country. I continue to pray for the safety of law enforcement protecting their communities and those gathered peacefully to demand justice."