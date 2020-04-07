Sen. Mike Crapo talks latest in coronavirus relief package

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho), joined KMVT's news at noon to discuss the latest the latest developments in coronavirus relief options for business and whether more aid is needed for the small business emergency lending program.

KMVT was also able to hear from the senator on the mortgage relief provision of the CARES Act, which allows some homeowners to delay mortgage payments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lastly, Sen. Crapo also discussed the possibility of a fourth coronavirus stimulus package and that he’d support additional support for health care workers putting their lives on the line during this crisis.