Sen. Risch comments on Iran rocket attacks

Iran launched more than a dozen rockets on an Iraqi airbase early Wednesday morning local time that houses U.S. forces.

U.S. Senator Jim Risch is the head of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and chaired the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday afternoon since the chair was gone.

When he heard the news, he said he wasn't surprised at all .

At this point in time, they don't have an estimate on the damage or casualties. He reiterated the United States does not want to go to war with Iran.

Risch explained, "the President has just had an enough, he took out a really, really bad guy and they upped the ante by attacking American bases and this is just a very bad situation, we don't want this war, we don't want this war with Iran, but if they bring more to us, we will end it."

But the history of attacks on Americans had gone on long enough as Risch added, "Iran for the last year has just been doing this provocation and the United States has done nothing but warn them. They bombed two oil tankers in the Straits of Hormuz about seven months ago and followed up by taking out one of our drones, they attacked the oil facility in Saudi Arabia where 100 Americans were working and then the last 60-70 days, they carried out 12 attacks at our bases in Iraq, they didn’t kill or wound anybody. But then about a week ago, they killed an American," explained Risch.

He has been in constant communication with the Administration Tuesday evening and explains why President Trump did not address the nation that night.

"He was consulting with a lot of people, obviously he has some very difficult decisions to make and I think probably at this point that it was just as well he didn't speak where decisions aren't ready to be announced yet," Risch added.

The Al Assad base is a vital one, both the president and vice-president have visited the base, it's where the American Flag flies and made it a key target.