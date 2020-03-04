Senate OKs increase in Idaho rainy-day funds

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The amount of money in Idaho's rainy-day fund that serves as a cushion against a potential economic downturn would increase under legislation headed to the governor's desk.

The Senate voted 31-4 Tuesday to approve the measure that is in line with Republican Gov. Brad Little's recommendation.

It would increase the Budget Stabilization Fund from 10% to 15% of general fund revenues.

State officials say the change plus deposits would get the fund to more than $600 million by next year.

Backers say the extra money will shield the state from a recession.

Opponents say the money could instead be used for fixing roads or property tax relief.

 
