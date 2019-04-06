Senate sends Idaho Medicaid expansion bill to governor

The Senate has approved Medicaid expansion legislation that removes able-bodied recipients from coverage if they fail to meet work requirements.

The Senate voted 19-16 Friday on the legislation that's a compromise bill now headed to Republican Gov. Brad Little for his consideration.

The bill was amended in the House to remove able-bodied people who didn't meet work requirements. The previous Senate version allowed those people to retain Medicaid coverage but required a copay to receive medical care.

Voters authorized Medicaid expansion with an initiative in November that passed with 61% after years of inaction by the Legislature.

The expansion will provide access to preventative health care services for an estimated 91,000 low-income residents. The federal government would cover 90% of the estimated $400 million cost.

