Senator Kennedy fears Second Amendment infringement as gun control debate burns on Capitol Hill

Louisiana’s lawmakers are back in action in Washington as the debate over gun control once again takes the spotlight on Capitol Hill.

Following mass shootings last month in Texas and Ohio, lawmakers return to Congress with gun control legislation dominating the conversation.

House Democrats are pushing bills through that address universal background checks, red flag laws, high capacity magazines, and more. But in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) vows not to consider any legislation until he knows it will get President Donald Trump’s signature of approval. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) says infringing on Second Amendment rights is not the answer.

"Show me the causal scientific evidence that if we reduce a person’s Constitutional right in this great country that it’s going to enhance public safety. And to me that’s what’s been missing in this debate," said Kennedy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said earlier this week that lives are at stake and Senator McConnell is standing in the way by not taking up these House-passed bills.

