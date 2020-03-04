Senators reach $2B deal to boost conservation, parks

Senate leaders and the Trump administration have reached an election-year deal to double spending on a popular conservation program and devote more than a $1 billion a year to clear a growing maintenance backlog at national parks.

The deal was announced Wednesday by senators from both parties.

If approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, it would provide for spending more than $2 billion per year on conservation and outdoor recreation projects and park maintenance across the country.

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee said it would be “the most significant conservation legislation enacted by Congress in nearly half a century.”

