Senior center holds community Thanksgiving dinner

Earlier on Thursday in Buhl, people came out to the West End Senior Center for a community Thanksgiving dinner.

Local churches and community members donated pies and turkey; and, families came down to volunteer, and help serve. This was an extremely important event for one volunteer in particular.

She first came to the West End Senior Center to volunteer two years ago with her husband. He passed away last year in July, and today she came back, so his memory could live on.

"So this year I thought in his memory, my children from Boise came down and are helping serve as well so I feel blessed to be here and to have his memory. And this is our town, it's wonderful," says Connie Elford, volunteer.

Everyone who came was surrounded by love and was able to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal.