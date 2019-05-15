Senior connection increases programming to support senior community needs

The Blaine County's senior community is growing and the Senior Connection in Hailey is making sure they're keeping up with the growth.

Senior Connection is a non profit agency and Associate Executive Director Jovita Pina said the center went through a re-branding in order to best provide services after a survey was conducted to find out what the needs are for the senior community.

"That gave us important information on what our seniors need, like transportation, meals, essential programs and services. Help in their home.That help us to grow our programing, so we are offering new programing for seniors," Pina said.

Pina said the center recently received a Community Development Grant through the Idaho Department of Commerce to remodel their entryway.

In 2016, the center saw about 600 visitors on a daily basis and now they see about 800 guests use their services.

"We're all here for the same mission. We care about seniors. We show up everyday to try and make a positive impact in our senior's lives," Pina said.