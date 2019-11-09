Senior home honors veteran's in a ceremony

At the Syringa Senior living home, members of the home who are Veteran's were honored in a ceremony.

All members of the senior home as well as their families were invited to go to the ceremony.

There were 6 Veteran's honored, going back to WWII.

Many of them didn't know that they were going to be honored with a plaque and a coin of honor recognizing them for their service and sacrifice.

A local veteran gave a speech about remembering Veteran's 365 days a year.

"Most Americans profess to truly love our Veteran's especially at gatherings like this around Veteran's Day and Memorial Day. And while their feelings are usually sincere, it's important to remember that Veteran's are defending us 365 days a year," said Levi Bridwell, one of the speakers.

