Senior year amid the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic, has prompted many changes to the school year. The Twin Falls School District sent out their COVID-19 Masterplan, elaborating new measures their schools will be taking after spring break.

“On the 23rd the Idaho State Board of Education, had a meeting. It provided some guidance for local school districts waving some things consistently across the state and [will be] continuing distance learning,” explained Eva Craner, who is the Public Relations Director for the Twin Falls School District.

Due to a soft closure, students will now be learning online. Meaning, physically going to school is cancelled until at least April 20, 2020. Along with, some of the most memorable milestones that were supposed to take place for this year’s senior class.

"It's definitely a bummer, you know? Because we’re not sure if graduation is going to happen and we had a senior trip to New York as well,” expressed Brandon Houser, who is the Student Body President of Lighthouse Christian School.

"Our senior trip was definitely cancelled. So, that was really kind of a bummer," recounted Weston Casdorph, who is the Student Body Vice President of Canyon Ridge High School.

“Prom has been postponed. We make jokes about our graduation walk going to be to our mailbox and back,” said Houser.

“Graduation, we don’t know for sure yet. The hope is to be able to be able to do it on the football field if they let us,” noted Casdorph.

Although the timing of this pandemic has been less favorable to the 2020 senior class, one Canyon Ridge High Senior has decided to do something valuable for the community with the extra time on his hands. Instead of being stuck at home, Weston Casdorph, wanted to give back by collecting food for those in need.

“There’s a free meal program that is going to be set up during this situation. This goes to those kids who come to school for those two meals a day, but they can’t now because they’re not coming to school anymore,” elaborated Casdorph.

School might be out, but the moral hasn’t dropped.

“We’re still the class of 2020 and no one is going to take that away from us. It’s definitely going to be the most memorable year ever,” articulated Casdorph

“It will be remembered probably more than the other years,” exclaimed Houser.