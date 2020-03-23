South central Idaho business receives more inquiries about disinfectant fog treatments

While the coronavirus continues to spread, a south central Idaho company has seen an increased number of inquiries for its fogging treatments that help get rid of airborne contaminants.

Servpro uses the treatments to disinfect homes, cars or workplaces. The company says the treatments use a EPA-approved disinfectant to reach gaps, cracks and other hard to reach places.

Workers walk around spraying from the ceiling down, and the process takes about half an hour.

Andrew Perttula, the general manager of Servpro of Twin Falls and Jerome Counties told KMVT that with everything going on, there have been more inquiries about it.

“It's something that's par for the course for us," Perttula said. "We usually use this machine at any mold job, depending on if we have a trauma crime scene cleanup, we'll use it to disinfect the areas as well. So it’s business as usual using this machine for us, just there's been a lot more demand lately."

The company also do two types of the fogging, proactive — before someone gets sick, or reactive — after there has been an illness or situational that needs cleaned up.