Setting a New Year's Intention instead of a New Year's Resolution

2020 is right around the corner, which means it’s time for people to start setting those proverbial New Year’s Resolutions, but many people are now wondering if resolutions are really the way to go?

“If you think of it as a resolution, starting Jan. 1, or starting this coming year, well this coming year is in a week… so start today,” said Christina Fleming, a life coach at My Sense of Health..

People have been setting New Year’s resolutions for decades, but Fleming says instead, people should set a New Year’s intention.

“I can’t say I’ve set a resolution, it’s been years, but I’m constantly setting goals, and it’s amazing to be able to say thank you, thank you, thank you,” Fleming said.

An intention is a goal, it’s a tangible thing. So whether the goal is to be healthier or to exercise more, begin by writing them down.

“The brain connection to writing it, sets it a little stronger, so get a journal, they are always saying journaling is the best, and it is, it’s wonderful,” Fleming said.

No matter how small the goal, Fleming reminds people to give themselves credit for how far they've have already come.

"I think a lot of people forget how much they do on their daily lives, weekly, monthly, yearly, and they feel as if they haven’t accomplished anything. Sometimes waiting until the end of the year to say I’m going to do this next year, you are always keeping it in the future just out of your reach, so sit down today and do it,” Fleming said.

Fleming also says that most people either quit, or completely forget about their New Year's resolutions by Feb. 1, so if people don’t want to be one of those people, try making it a goal instead.