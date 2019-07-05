Several fire department spent 3 hours fighting blaze at Jackpot casino

Several fire departments in the Jackpot area responded to signs of a fire at Four Jacks Casino and Hotel at around 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

The Jackpot Fire Department, Wells Fire Department, and Elko Fire District all responded after receiving a call from someone seeing smoke coming from the building.

Jackpot Fire Chief Brian Hugill said that this was a single story fire in the middle casino. The blaze did not travel to other areas and he says that they are really lucky that it was contained.

It took them three hours to put out the flames and to search all the rooms. Hugill said that all teams were very thorough in ensuring that all signs of a blaze were out.

The fire is still under investigation, therefore the cause has not yet been released. Hugill was able to tell KMVT that no injuries were reported and the fire was not fireworks related.

The total cost of damage has not yet been reported, though Hugill said that "a lot" was lost due to smoke damage.

KMVT will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.