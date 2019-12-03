Magic Valley organizations asks community to not forget about them after the holidays.

We're in the midst of the season of giving, and several Magic Valley organizations want to remind the community to not forget about them the rest of the year after the holidays.

Shelves are currently stoked full of items ready to be given to any person or family who needs a helping hand from both the Mustard Seed Ministries and the South central Community Action Partnership.

Both organizations give to low income individuals and families 12 months out of the year, but during the holidays that need nearly doubles.

Misty McCewen from the South Central Community Action Partisanship spoke with KMVT in regards to how there need for food looks after the holidays.

"The food that we receive during the holiday season does not last much longer than January," McCewen says.

The Mustard Seed Ministries also says that after December that their storage shelves are barren.

"We are still seeing more families in need now," says Marvin Barnes with Mustard Seed Ministries, "and our city is growing and because of that I guess so comes the needs that people have for support"

Thanks to the generous donations from the community both organizations can support their clients during Thanksgiving and Christmas, but they say donating only during the holidays puts a strain on their supplies. That is why both Barnes and McCewen say that they hope the community will continue to donate even after the holidays.