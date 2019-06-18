Shanahan out as Acting Defense Secretary, Army Secretary Esper to step into the role

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced that Acting Defense Secretary Shanahan withdrew his nomination.
Army Secretary Esper will be new acting secretary.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019
....I thank Pat for his outstanding service and will be naming Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, to be the new Acting Secretary of Defense. I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019