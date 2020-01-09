Shawn Barigar reflects on time as Twin Falls mayor

Now that Suzanne Hawkins will be taking over as Twin Falls' mayor, KMVT sat down with council member and former mayor Shawn Barigar as he reflects on his time as mayor.

Barigar began his career with the Twin Calls City Council in 2004 where he served one term and then took one term off before being elected again. In 2016, he was appointed mayor taking over for former mayor Don Hall. He then served as mayor for two terms up until Monday night when a new mayor was appointed.

KMVT spoke with Barigar at what he calls his regular job,at the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

"We've certainly had some controversial conversations over the last four years, we've dealt with refugee resettlement issues, with opinions on immigration. I think we have seen the LGBTQ become more visible and engaged in the community," said Barigar.

In Barigar's tenure as mayor, he says he is most proud to be part of the redevelopment of Main Avenue.

"The 160 Main project that's in the works, we've seen the redevelopment of the Elks building into Milner's Gate and Westerra Real Estate," he said. "We've seen new restaurants and business open on Main Avenue, and I think you will continue to see that kind of spread of Main Avenue to the entirety of downtown."

Barigar will continue to serve on the Twin Falls City Council as he was just re-elected to another term in November.