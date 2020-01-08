Sheriff: Suspect shot, wounded after shooting at police

Authorities say a man who was shot and wounded by Pocatello police after exchanging gunfire with officers Monday evening is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The Idaho State Journal reports the shooting occurred Monday evening after the federal, state and local law enforcement carried out a drug enforcement operation at a Pocatello hotel.

The suspect fled and officials said he fired multiple shots at law enforcement officers while he tried to get away.

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office says several officers returned fire outside a Sizzler restaurant, wounding the man and taking him into custody.