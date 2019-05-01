Shooting ordinance along the Snake River Canyon rim starts May 1

Recreators going to the Snake River Canyons Park along the canyon rim in Jerome County will be met with some restrictions starting May 1.

In March, the Jerome County Commissioners approved an ordinance to restrict shooting in some parts of the park.

When driving east on Shoshone Falls Road, motorists will reach 700 East Road. In the area east of that road, shooting is allowed. Any area west of that road, shooting is restricted.

"It’s such a mixed area right now where people recreate, ride ATVs, motorcycles, horseback and people like to shoot, we understand that. But when they’re in such close proximity to each other, it can be dangerous," said Capt. Gary Taylor, with Jerome County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office will be first educating recreators of the new ordinance, however, those who continue to violate will face consequences.

"Repeat offenders that don’t heed to it will be probably issued citations," he said, adding that it is a misdemeanor charge.

A judge will set the price of the fine, he said.

Taylor said he's heard some rumors and complaints the public has had about this ordinance restricting the second amendment, but he said it's not.

"You can keep and bear arms, it doesn't say anything about shooting in places you're not supposed to," he said.

Taylor and Charles Howell, the Jerome County Commissioner chairman, ask the public to be respectful of the area.

"It’s unfortunate that someone’s already shot one sign and drove over another sign and all I can tell you is that it does not help your cause," Howell said. "We understand the concern of your second amendment rights. I’m a gun carrier, I conceal carry but that’s not how you get your point across. Work within your guidelines and we can all be happy."

He added that they are still working on getting a gun range just north of Interstate 84, however that can be years from now.

"If that comes to fruition, it’s probably a two to three year project," he said.

A clean up of the park is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 at 9 a.m. Howell said coffee and donuts will be provided and many volunteers will be out there along with a local ATV group.