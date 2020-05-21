Shoshone Arts in the Park canceled due to coronavirus

The Shoshone Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has decided to cancel what would have been the 33rd year of the annual Arts in the Park event this year, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The board met on Monday to make a final decision.

Board president Payson Reese explained to KMVT the decision did not come easily, and that at the time of the meeting, there were two sponsors that tentatively committed and only half the vendor spaces had been filled.

In a Facebook post, the Chamber of Commerce wrote: "The Shoshone Chamber of Commerce is not financially able to put this event on and the safety and welfare of those 5 volunteers that put on this event, and everyone that is involved from vendors, musicians, customers, and others is a priority to our community."

They also say that next year's event will be bigger and better then ever.