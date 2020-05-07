Shoshone Arts in the Park event still planned, but may be canceled

While Western Days may be cancelled this year, the city of Shoshone is moving forward on plans to hold its annual Arts in the Park event.

The Shoshone Chamber of Commerce board of directors met Monday night to discuss the fate of the 33rd annual event.

They focused on the safety of the event, the status of vendors and sponsors, among other factors.

The board has voted to move forward at this time, but will reconvene on May 18 for a final decision, explained board president Payson Reese.

"Just kind of watching closely with the COVID-19 stuff, see what happens with the curve, then how social distancing will look, you know most of our events are out of the valley, so the board's just kind of watching that, seeing that," Reese said. "And then we're also looking at financially. A lot of our sponsors have taken a major economic hit."

As of right now, the two-day event will be held July 11 and 12 on the lawn of the Lincoln County courthouse.