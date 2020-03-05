Shoshone School District looks to pass supplemental levy

The Shoshone School District is seeking to pass a supplemental levy in the upcoming March 10 election.

The superintendent of the district says that they have had a supplemental levy in place since 1995, and the election is just to renew the one they have now.

This levy would be used to support programs they currently have in place, like all-day kindergarten and the extended day program, as well as other activities for the students at school.

"The taxes would stay roughly the same," said Rob Waite, the superintendent of Shoshone Schools. "Our tax base continues to increase in Shoshone in our school district, so the actual amount per thousand would be slightly less than it was last time."

Voting for the Shoshone School supplemental levy will be on March 10 or people can vote early at the courthouse.