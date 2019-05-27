Shoshone hosts annual Memorial Day service

The city of Shoshone held their annual Memorial Day service today and while weather may have kept some at home, others showed up to offer their support of those who paid the ultimate price.

The Lincoln County memorial can be found in front of the county courthouse.

The project was hand built as a labor of love by Dan Larson several years ago.

Each year he adds new pieces to honor fallen soldiers and local heroes, like the battle cross.

Individual bricks were placed with the names of servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A bugler played taps while VFW members performed a gun salute.

Representatives from the Northside Military Museum and Senator Mike Crapo’s office spoke on the importance of Memorial Day and what it truly signifies. Diana Ochsner from the American Red Cross told stories about her time in the civil air patrol.

She ended by encouraging the audience to pay tribute to those who've fallen, by providing an act of service, to their community or neighbor or in whatever we can try to repay their sacrifice and ensure they're never forgotten.

