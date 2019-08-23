Shoshone man who shot dog with arrow will not face charges

Last Friday KMVT told you about a dog in Shoshone who was shot with a bow and arrow.

The Shoshone Police Department is investigating the incident where a husky named Blue was shot by an arrow Friday morning in Shoshone (KMVT/Garrett Hottle).

The Shoshone Police Department announced in a press release Friday that the man who shot a dog in the neck will not face charges.

Police Chief Austin Smith told KMVT that video evidence backed up the man’s claims, that two dogs came onto his property, began acting aggressive towards him, and after repeated attempts to shoo the dogs away, he shot one using his bow and arrow, claiming he was in fear of his life.

The shooter will not be charged, and Smith said that their council recommended charging the dog's owner.

“Both parties feel horrible about the situation, and it is an unfortunate circumstance. Again we are recommended by our council to cite the dog owner for dog at large as well as having unlicensed dogs within the city limits, and again the situations bad enough that I feel as though she's going to learn from this, and she's doing her best to keep the dogs on her property,” Smith explained.

As a result of this event, Smith says they will be hosting a 'canine encounters' class, which teaches both law enforcement, and community members how to deal with all sorts of dogs, both aggressive and non-aggressive.

The dog, Blue, is expected to make a full recovery.