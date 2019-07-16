Shoshone police standoff ends peacefully

A short police standoff ended peacefully Tuesday evening in Shoshone.

In a press release, Police Chief Austin Smith said at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, police officers with the Shoshone Police Department spotted a male suspect who had several warrants out for his arrest.

He was located in the 200 block of 7th Street West. He was identified as 29-year-old Artemio Hurtado.

When officers went to make contact with him, he barricaded himself in the back room of his elderly parents home. For about 30 minutes the Shoshone Police Department attempted to negotiate with Hurtado to exit the room.

After negotiations failed, a team comprised of sheriff deputies and police officers was put together to enter the room.

The team made forcible entry by removing the door, where they found Hurtado hiding. He was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Jerome County Jail at 6:40 p.m.

Idaho State Police, Gooding County Sheriff's Office, and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office all assisted in the call.