Showing empathy can help combat bullying in schools

It’s hard not to feel hurt when someone makes a derogatory remark about you or your appearance.

“You know how people say, someone can say ten nice things about you, but the one negative comment you’ll remember,” said Amber Hawkes, school counselor. “Go back to those ten positive comments because they’re gonna outweigh the one negative one that you heard.”

For school administrators, they try to focus on what is causing someone to act out towards others, or put someone down.

“A positive that can come out of it, is when you are working with that student, the antagonizer and in the end you are able to resolve what it is that is stemming from this,” said Sara Praegitzer, associate principal.

“From them being able to get the help, whether it’s counselors here or the principal or myself or outside help. That is the best clarity that we can have because we know that we are getting them what they need and then they are happier with themselves.”

For middle schoolers, it can be the toughest years of their life as they try to determine what they like and what’s important to them

“The difficulty with them is that they want to explore and they want to figure out who they are,” Praegitzer said. “When you have one elementary school with 60-70 students and then you bring them together and then you have 270-300 students there’s a lot of exploring, there’s a lot of discussing and it’s just a time for them to figure themselves out.”

School counselors want students to know, they are there for them. They want to help and support their future.

“Helping them to process it and move forward and build that resiliency,” said Hawkes.

