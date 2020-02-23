Showing love to your child

One psychologist at St. Luke's is stressing to parents the importance of how parents talk to their children.

She says often times, parents don't remember what it was like to be a teenager, going through emotions for the first time.

Sometimes parents will listen to their children and tell them, that it will all be okay, or tell them to get over it, but for children... everything they are going through is the first time they are going through it.

So instead of telling them what to do, or how to react, it's important to just listen to them, and tell them you are there for them.

So just to say I know this is so hard for you and if we use the word AND then we can acknowledge and validate their feelings and encourage change at the same time. said Rachel Kaschmitter, a licensed clinical social worker at St. Luke's. "For example, I know this is really hard for you, I know you are a really good problem solver and I know you can figure this out, what can I do to support you, what can I do to help you, but that validation piece is so important I feel like, because they really just want to know that they are being understood,"

she also says that parenting is hard, and everyone is doing the best that they can.