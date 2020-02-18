Sightseers flock to ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN) - A building implosion gone awry has created an unexpected tourist destination in Dallas - The Leaning tower of Dallas, as its being called.

'We had to come get our picture with it leaning, just like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. So, now we have our own. We think it should stay,' Kelley Breeding said. (Source: Kelley Breeding/KTVT/CNN)

When the smoke cleared, the past wasn't quite ready to turn to dust.

“I saw the pictures, and I am like, I have to go see it. I have to go see it,” Eric Martinez said.

Sunday's failure was Monday's internet sensation, as crowds flocked to see the building frozen mid-demolition.

The stubborn leftover is the core shaft that contained the elevator and stairwells, according to Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition.

But to everyone else, it’s the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

“It’s a beautiful addition to our skyline, albeit a little different, but it is. It adds some character to our beautiful skyline,” Martinez said.

It won’t be around for much longer. Once the tower comes down, construction on a 27-acre mixed-use development called The Central Dallas will begin.

Developer Artemio de la Vega says people should picture places to work, live, and play with a park as the centerpiece.

“The green space will also have an opportunity for health and wellness, which will include, I mean think yoga in the mornings, and exercising outdoors when the weather is good,” de la Vega said.

The first phases - which include office space, hotels, a high rise and part of the park - should be complete by the end of 2022.

Even though the leaning tower of Dallas will be long gone, de la Vega said it will live on in The Central one way or another.

“I think we should memorialize it, because now its part of our history,” de la Vega said.

The demolition company says its bringing in a wrecking ball now, aiming to take the tower down mid-week.

