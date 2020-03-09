Simba come home: Missing dog makes it 1,400 miles across US

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM/CNN) – A lost dog from South Florida will soon be heading home after making it all the way to Michigan.

Simba’s microchip revealed he was from South Florida. He’d been missing more than two months. (Source: WNEM, CNN)

Kris Gibson discovered Simba in her backyard last week and took the 2-year-old Canary mastiff to a local animal hospital to get his microchip scanned.

That’s when they found out his family is from Miami.

“The owners were very happy,” Gibson said. “He’s been missing for two and a half months. They’re excited to get him back.”

With Simba’s family found, only one mystery remains.

How did he get so far from home? It’s more than 1,400 miles from Miami to Mt. Morris.

