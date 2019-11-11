Single pickup truck crash near Hazelton sends 2 to hospital

Two people were taken to area hospitals after a single pickup truck crash on Interstate 84 near Hazelton.

Idaho State Police said Monday at about 8:49 a.m., a Chevy Silverado was heading eastbound on the interstate when it left the roadway, drove through the median into the westbound lanes and then back into the median before coming to a stop.

The driver Darrell Erickson, 54, of Oakland, California, was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Passenger Jasmine Erickson, 45, of Oakland, was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

ISP said the eastbound lanes were shut down for about 15 minutes while the medical helicopter landed.

ISP is investigating the crash along with assistance from Jerome County Sheriff’s Office and Jerome Rural Fire.