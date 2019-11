Deputies responded to Hwy 30 and 1600 East at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday for a single vehicle incident.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office an adult male traveling west bound on Hwy 30 in a white pickup attempted a left hand turn onto 1600 East.

He swung too wide, off the road and up the guy wire of a power pole. He was uninjured. Idaho Power arrived on scene just after 5 p.m.

The incident is still being investigated, but alcohol is believed to be involved.