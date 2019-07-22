Single vehicle rollover kills Bellevue woman

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said a one-vehicle rollover killed a Bellevue woman on Thursday.

A little before 6:45 p.m., deputies were called out to the crash at milepost 191 on US Highway 20, east of Picabo, Idaho.

When deputies arrived, they found Yvette Cabrito, 34, of Bellevue, deceased.

They believed that Cabrito was driving eastbound on Highway 20 in a Honda Civic when she lost control.

After an investigation and getting witness statements, Cabrito's car left the roadway at a high rate of speed, rolled numerous times and came to a rest about 350 feet from the pavement. Authorities said she was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Speed and alcohol are suspected to be a factor, the press release said.

Sheriff Steve Harkins is reminding citizens and visitors to drive responsibly.

"We have had far too many tragedies this year in Blaine County. Always drive with patience and respect, obey traffic laws and speed limits, don’t drive distracted, and don’t ever drink and drive. You not only danger yourself but many innocent people who travel on our roadways. I ask you to have these conversations with family members and friends and help us reduce these horrible tragedies. In 2018, we had 3 vehicle-related fatalities in Blaine County, Idaho. In 2019, we have already seen that number increase to 9 vehicle-related fatalities, which is more than the last five years combined in Blaine County. We can’t stress it enough—seatbelts save lives. Please wear your seatbelt," he said in a statement.