Homeowners break ground to start building six houses

Six new homeowners broke ground on Wednesday, marking the process in building their new homes.

"Rent and all that is super expensive," said Trenton Johnson, a new homeowner.

"We rented most of our lives and we wanted a place to call our own. We were trying, going through the banks and getting loans," said Eli Connell, who built his home through this program.

This is through a partnership with South Central Community Action Partnership and the USDA rural development affordable housing program.

"It is for income qualified individuals and families. They must have good credit, they must be able to demonstrate that they can pay a mortgage," said Ken Robinette, the chief executive officer of SCCAP.

These homeowners will build their houses from the ground up for the next seven months or so.

"Generally after their homes are built, they're going to be in the $200,000 appraised and their mortgage payments for 33 years could range from $850 to $900. Very affordable in today's market," Robinette said.

Connell said he, along with others and their families built seven houses in six months.

"We were just wanting to get it done as fast as we possibly could," he said.

Each family helps each other build their homes, a group of strangers who eventually became friends.

"So at first it was a little awkward meeting the new families and stuff. I couldn't ask for anything better... We have a little community in our neighborhood," Connell said.

Now that torch will be passed onto a different group of six families.

"It's going to be a long process, but it's going to be a very good learning opportunity. I'll be able to learn how to work on a house and get some more knowledge that way," Johnson said.

The program even just received another grant to build 20 more homes in the Magic Valley in the near future.

"Be prepared to work your butt off. It's a lot of hours," Connell said, adding that it took 30 hours a week to build the homes in their time frame, on top of working their own jobs.

So far since the program started, 64 families had the opportunity to build their new homes.

The homeowners also get to pick their own floor plans from three to four bedrooms. They normally have two bathrooms and a two-car garage and will be fully landscaped as well.