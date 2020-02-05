Skateland reminds the community that you are never too old to have fun

You will not see kids on the skating rink on February 20. Skateland will be hosting their 21 and over only, throwback Thursday event.

Skateland reminds the community that you are never to old to have fun (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

They say, attendees should call the sitter and lace up the skates and come be part of this special evening. There will be a full bar and music from a local DJ. More then just a fun night out, the owner of skateland says, that it is a great opportunity for people to come reminisce on old memories of skating while also making new ones.

“It's a night you can just have a blast and everybody just really becomes a kid again, so it's the one night. It's been such a thrill to watch everyone smile and just dance and have such a great time,” said Anita Parrott, family owner of Skateland.

She does want to remind everyone to bring their ID. The price of admission is $9 per person and rental skates for an extra $2 dollars, the event will go on from 7:00 p.m. till 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20.