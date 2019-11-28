Skating rink coming to downtown Twin Falls

The city of Twin Falls is preparing for the second year of their skating rink in the downtown commons.

The rink is not made of ice, it's in fact a synthetic material that will never melt, but feels almost exactly like ice.

The rink will open on December 6th and people can skate for free on opening day, after that skate rentals are $5, or you can bring your own skates at any time.

"We are trying to feel out a lot of these opportunities for the community, that's what we did last year to see if there is any interest in it," said Josh Palmer with the city of Twin Falls. "It wasn't too expensive, and we were able to gage the community's interest, and as the interest expands or grows in the community, we will certainly grow the opportunity here too."

Opening day for skating, is also the same day as the Festival of Lights parade.