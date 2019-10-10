Ski resort owner passes away

Long-time owner/president of Pomerelle Mountain Resort, A.W. "Woody" Anderson passed away Sunday, October 6th, 2019.

Anderson became the owner of the ski resort located in Albion, Idaho in 1974 with his wife Sandy.

He was also the president of Magic Mountain ski resort in southern Idaho from 1977-1984.

Woody was one of the founders of the Intermountain Ski Instructors Association, serving as its secretary, certification chairman, president and director.

He was also one of the special Idaho envoys in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Woody began teaching skiing in 1947, in Salt Lake City,Utah with the Deseret News Ski School. He joined the Brighton Ski School in 1948 and was its assistant director from 1954-1962. From 1956-1963 he owned and operated the Wood Haus Ski and Sports Shop in Brighton.

He then moved to Park City and from 1963 to 1967 he and his first wife, Ginny, owned and operated the Minor’s Find Ski and Sport shop.

Woody became ski school director at Park City resort in 1964 and was named its general manager in 1965 serving in both capacities until 1971, when he was appointed vice president/general manager of Park City.

He played an integral part in the early development of Park City Resort.

Woody is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandy. His children; Jody (John), Chris (Georgia), Gretchen (Buster) and Nathan (Cynthia).

His stepchildren, Mike (Janay), Lisa (Jeff) and Kevin (Krien). His 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson.