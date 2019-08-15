Skin Protection Tips

Anytime is the right time to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. In a lot of other places, you might be stuck indoors much of the year. So during the spring and summer, you might spend the whole day outside without thinking about the nasty sunburn you will have when you wake up. That said, whatever the season we do need to protect our skin from the sun.

We interview Dr. Chris Scholes from Scholes Dermatology in Twin Falls to discuss how to prevent sunburns and melanoma.