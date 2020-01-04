Skin cancer risks in the winter are just as high as the summer

Even though it's cold outside, the sun is still very strong, and it's still just as important to protect your skin in the winter months.

From skiing, snowboarding, to even a winter walk, it's over-exposure to those ultraviolet rays that can cause problems.

Melanie Gonzales from St. Luke's says that wearing sunscreen or chap stick is vital.

“Even though it’s cold outside, and we are going our winter sports, and everything, it's very important to protect our skin and everything that is exposed, so goggles and sunglasses, 100% UV protective wear a helmet when you are out make sure it has a visor on it,” said Gonzales.

Idaho also has a very high risk of skin cancer because the elevation is high here, and people love to go out and enjoy the outdoors.