Sleep in Heavenly Peace plans to break Guinness World Record with nationwide build day

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, the organization that makes sure no children sleep on the floor, is planning to break a Guinness World Record.

KMVT file image of a Sleep in Heavenly Peace build day.

Luke Mickelson, the executive director, said the world record is at 256 volunteers who built bunk beds in a single day.

"In Bunks Across America, we anticipate and are planning for over 6,000 volunteers nationwide to be a part of the day," he explained.

Bunks Across America is the event that more than 100 SHP chapters across the US will be participating in to build these beds.

"People don’t really know that child bedlessness is an issue and we want everyone to know that it is an issue. So, what better way in bringing everyone together," he said. "Not just the SHP family, our individual chapters, but bring all the community together, nationwide on a single day and together we can make a dent into what is an unknown need."

Mickelson said they plan to build 2,500 beds nationwide, for 5,000 children in need.

The event takes place on June 15 at 9 a m. in the Twin Falls Visitor's Center parking lot.

In Twin Falls alone, Mickelson said he hopes to build at least 50 to mayby 100 bunks that day.

For more information on how to volunteer, visit the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website.