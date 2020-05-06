Sleep in Heavenly Peace reopens but postpones June Bunks Across America

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which is based here in Twin Falls, has more than 220 chapters throughout the country had to shut down for a while because of COVID-19. They are now back up and running again.

While each chapter is now in charge of making their own rules and regulations, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Twin Falls is excited to get back to work building beds for kids in need.

In June, every chapter was going to host a giant bed build on the same day, called "Bunks Across America," but because of COVID-19 the event has been rescheduled until Sept. 26.

The director and chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace says they are excited to get back to making sure no child sleeps on the floor and are looking for people to volunteer.

"We do have a large list of applicants that are waiting for beds and I'm sure we are probably going to get more as the situation has changed as people are in greater need now having been laid off from work and things like that," said Jami Butler, the Twin Falls Chapter President. "Our applicant list is going to increase as well, so we always are in need of delivery help because that takes the most time for us, because individual deliveries take more time that a build altogether."

For more information visit their Facebook Page Sleep In Heavenly Peace - ID, Twin Falls or their website https://www.shpbeds.org/.