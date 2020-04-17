A small twin falls business is helping both other small business and layed-off employees in one project.

Small Business launches "Be a good human project" (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Khristin Quigley owner of Unique Twist Jewelry has partnered up with State Fanatics to sell t-shirts and hoodies with "The be a good human logo," on it.

"My business has slowed down a lot, and I have the opportunity, and I know that there are a lot of people that want to help but don't necessarily know how to help, and so this was just my way of, I got the time and I know of a lot of resources of where I could get the t-shirts made and printed locally, and I know a lot of local business," said Quigley.

100% of the profits from the sales are spent at local business across the Magic Valley to purchase gift cards. Those gift cars are then distributed to those in need who may have been laid-off of work due to the pandemic.

"Supporting local is also supporting the people in your community, you know restaurants are one of the biggest impacted business in this community, so supporting local means you are supporting 50-60 people who live here in twin falls," said Malan Erke co-owner of Milners Gate.

Milner's gate owners, Chris and Malan Erke appreciate what Quigley is doing, as taking care of their employees is top priority.

"Obviously still stressful, finances are not what they used to be, business is not what it used to be, were hopeful for the future but this community is really rallying around local business and supporting people, and it is being proven that supporting local is helping sustain businesses in our community," said Erke.

The be the good human project has raised up to $14,000, you can find and purchase the t-shirts directly from the Unique Twist Jewelry website.

