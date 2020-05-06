Idaho offers up to $10K cash grants to small businesses starting Monday

Starting Monday, small Idaho businesses with fewer than 19 employees can apply for cash grants up to $10,000.

On Tuesday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced the criteria and timelines for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 to apply for the $300 million available through in Idaho Rebound grants.

According to a news release, the governor's Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee finalized the eligibility criteria and related details.

The applications will be handled in two waves, and the state says as many as 30,000 businesses could benefit.

- Eligible entities with one to 19 employees may apply starting at noon MDT on May 11 through noon MDT on May 18

- Eligible entities with one to 50 employees may apply starting at noon MDT on May 18 through noon MDT on May 22

The governor’s office said Idaho is leading the way in the amount of cash support for small businesses compared to other states.

If businesses do not already have a Taxpayer Access Point account, they must do so before applying to protect their personal and business information.

All eligibility criteria, information on how to apply along with instructions on how to gain a TAP account are available at https://rebound.idaho.gov/idaho-rebound-cash-grants-for-small-businesses/.

Recipients of the grants will be shared at transparent.idaho.gov when information is available.