Small business owner closes due to safety concerns and low sales

An owner of two small downtown Twin Falls businesses has decided to close the doors for coronavirus related reasons.

Shane Cook opened The Twin Falls Sandwich Company 8 years ago and Koto Brewing just last year.

After attempting curbside delivery and take out orders, he has come to the decision that for the sake of safety for his employees and sales being down 60%, he chose to shut down completely last week. The business plans to reopen when thing calm down, ideally in early May.

"With not really being able to go out, it seems like the only business that are allowed to be open are the big corporations at this point," Cook said. "Yes, technically The Sandwich Company and Koto are allowed to be open, but it has defiantly changed the way we have been allowed to do business."

A neighboring downtown business, Yellow Brick Cafe, also announced closing its doors on April 3, but are offering limited services until the restaurant can reopen, according to a Facebook post.

Cook said the hardest part was laying-off his long-time employees.

"I didn't sleep the night before," he said. "Like I said, it's brutal. Like I said a lot of these guys have worked for me a long time, at Koto maybe a little harder then here, even though these guys have worked for me at the Sandwich Company for longer. A lot of the employees here at the

If people want to support Koto Brewing or The Sandwhich Company they can still get gift cards through their website, and Koto Brewing will be selling beer out the front on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m.

Cook also said Twin Falls United Methodist Church is helping raise funds for employees who are laid-off and encourages the community to make donations.

"Twin Falls has always been very supportive of us, and hopefully that continues when we come back," he said.