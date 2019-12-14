Smith Pediatric Dentistry hosts open house

Smith Pediatric Dentistry had their open house on Saturday.

Community members were able to take pictures with Santa, tour the new office, and hear what Smith Pediatric Dentistry is all about.

Owner Trevor Smith, says he knows kids and dentistry doesn't always mix, but a fun environment might help change that. He says he picked the right people and the right atmosphere to get kids excited about their oral health.

"I'm just excited to be a part of the Magic Valley to be a part of Twin. I've been here for 8 years but doing my own thing has been my dream and I just can't wait to like our slogan kind of grow with us as our practice grows. We get to be a part of your family as you grow with us," says, Dr. Trevor Smith, owner of Smith Pediatric Dentistry.

They will begin taking patients next week and they're open 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. For more information and updates head to their Facebook page @SmithPediatricDentistryTF