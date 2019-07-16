Fire marshal encourages residents to check their smoke detectors after fatal Boise fire

In 2018, 2,618 people died in house fires.

Twin Falls Fire responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning. (KMVT/Elizabeth Hadley)

Just last week, three people in Boise died during a fire in a house that didn’t have smoke detectors.

Tuesday morning, the Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a fire on Lenore Street, and the fire chief said he didn’t hear the detectors when they arrived on scene.

“Just listening, I didn’t hear a lot of smoke detectors going off, it’s a good reminder," Chief Les Kenworthy said. "Check your smoke detectors. Always make sure those are working."

Fire Marshal Tim Lauda says there are a few easy things that homeowners should do to make sure their smoke detectors are working.

“Once a month, push the button on the smoke detector, it should make a beep. If it’s beeping, you’re OK," Lauda said. "Follow the manufacturer’s instructions on cleaning them, make sure the cobwebs, things like that are out of them, and then change the batteries, we recommend as you change the time."

If you don’t have a fire alarm in your home, you have a few options.

“There is a program, that you can call fire stations, at least Twin Falls Fire stations, and get smoke detectors. It does take time to get those installed, but we do have a program to help you with that, if you need them," Lauda said.

The Red Cross also has a program that will help install fire alarms to people who cannot afford them or physically cannot install them. The Red Cross also works with families on fire exit plans, fire safety and will come to install a smoke detector. If you or someone you know is interested, you can visit getasmokealarm.org

Lauda said there should be a smoke detector in every bedroom, and one within 21 feet of a bedroom door, if you have an attached garage, gas appliances, or fire place you need to have a carbon monoxide detector.

"Just make sure you have them, they absolutely do save lives," Lauda said.