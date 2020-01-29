Snake Harley-Davidson hosts blood drive

An emergency blood shortage has prompted the American Red Cross to call for all eligible blood donors — that's why Snake Harley-Davidson in Twin Falls hosted a blood drive early Wednesday afternoon.

The motorcycle dealership said it's all about saving lives as one donation can potentially save up to three lives.

Plus, it takes only 30 minutes of a person's time, said Mandy Archer, the marketing manager from Snake Harley-Davidson.

The American Red Cross started drawing blood at around noon and by 1 p.m., six people had already came by to donate.

"These workers are so dedicated because they literally have appointments from start to finish, our goal today is anywhere from 33-35, which would keep them moving," Archer told KMVT.

One Red Cross employee said they get a pint of blood from volunteers, which is approximately one-tenth of the blood in the body and is a safe amount of blood to lose.

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to the Red Cross. Blood donation helps with surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.

"It's a no brainier. It doesn't hurt; it doesn't cost money. It takes less than an hour, and it helps people," said Linda Truscott, a blood donor of 30 years.