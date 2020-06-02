Snake River Canyons Park opens new arbor in Jerome County

A new park is now open for people to enjoy on the Jerome County side of the Snake River Canyon.

The Snake River Canyon's bark board has been working on this for five years, as they are constantly trying to provide more recreational areas in the Magic Valley.

They dedicated the new arbor to Roger Morley, former board member and Jerome County Commissioner.

Roger Morley was very excited to see the park come together, and hopes it brings people to the north side of the canyon to enjoy the trails and the view.

"We all decided to make this a priority to give this to the citizen's of Jerome and the Magic Valley so we could always have some place to recreate and this is a perfect spot and to not utilize this for that would be just a crime," Morley said at a ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

The Snake River Canyons Park board has also just received a grant to build a news large parking lot at the site so more people can come and enjoy the 6.75 thousand acre park.