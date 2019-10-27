Snow in October? That's something most weren't really expecting.

But don't fret, KMVT has some snow safety tips for drivers in the Magic Valley that should keep you and those on the road safe.

Sargent Ryan Howe from the Twin Falls Police Department recommends to leave a little early to go to your destination, so you won't have to rush on a slippery or an icy road, which can cause some major accidents.

He also said drivers mustn't rely on their defrosters only. They should always scrape their windows before hitting the road.

Drivers should also have a spare of tires, too.

Howe also spoke on cars skidding during the winter.

"If you're sliding on the snow, that actually means you're going too fast for the conditions on the roadway," he said.

He said drivers would get a speeding ticket even if they are driving the posted speed limit.