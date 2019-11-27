Snow squall leads to dozens of crashes on I-90 near Spokane

Dozens of vehicles crashed on Interstate 90 just west of Spokane shortly after a squall dumped heavy snow.

Dozens of vehicles crashed on Interstate 90 just west of Spokane shortly after a squall dumped heavy snow. (Source: CNN VAN)

The Spokesman-Review reports between 50 and 100 vehicles were involved in the collisions Tuesday, according to Trooper Jeff Sevigney. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

Sevigney says conditions changed rapidly and when drivers didn’t adjust their speed in time, one crash started a chain reaction.

The freeway was reduced to one lane in each direction, but all lanes reopened at about 5:30 p.m.

The squall hit the West Plains after 1 p.m. The state Department of Transportation said there were multiple spinouts in both directions.

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center spokeswoman Beth Hegde said by 5 p.m., about five people involved in the crashes had been admitted with minor injuries.

