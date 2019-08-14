Social Worker explains the best way to talk to kids after tragedy

It's been more than a week since two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Putting you first, KMVT talked with a social worker about how parents can talk to their kids in the wake of a tragedy.

Licensed Clinical Social Worker at St. Luke’s Behavioral Health, Kathy Couch, explained that when it comes to talking to children after a high profile act of violence, one of the best things to do is to remind them that they are safe, stick to your normal routine, and validate any feelings of anxiety they might have.

Parents should also let them know that any feelings they might have after a tragedy are normal, and limit any media exposure.

“You want to basically build education at their level. If children are asking what's going on, you want to tell them there's a situation that's an emergency for the younger ones. And depending on your student, how they cope with anger, anxiety, you can give them those details and just limit the exposure,” Couch stated.

You also want to give them a safe place to discuss what happened.